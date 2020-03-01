Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020

Get it first. Get it fast. Get the Gazette.

Robert Andrew Wathen, 44, New Haven, burglary, second-degree; criminal trespassing, third-degree; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation. No bond listed.

Daniel Lee Marshall, 43, New Haven, possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijauan. No bond listed.

Jacob Layne Marshall, 20, New Haven, possession controlled substances, first-degree (heroin); possession controlled substances, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of a defaced firearm. No bond listed.

Andrew Jay Gallagher, 40, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $100.

Jesse Lee Martin, 25, Cox’s Creek, fleeing or evading police, second-degree (motor vehicle); all terrain vehicles violations. No bond listed.

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.