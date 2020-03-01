Posted by admin

Obituary: Steve Allen Lewis, 72, Chaplin

Steve Allen Lewis, 72, of Chaplin, died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at his residence. He was born April 4, 1947, in Bardstown to Albert and Phyllis Adkins Lewis. He was a retired employee of General Electric and a member of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church in Washington County. He loved to fish and ride motorcycles.

He was preceded in death by two daughters, Bridgette Lewis Drummond and Dwana Sagracy; his father, Albert Lewis; and one brother, Gary Lynn Lewis.

He is survived by his mother, Phyllis Adkins Lewis of Taylorsville; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Earl Hazel officiating. Burial is in Evergreen Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

