Obituary: Donald Ray Sheckles, 65, Cox’s Creek

Donald Ray Sheckles, 65, of Cox’s Creek, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at his residence. He was born on June 25, 1954, in Nelson County to Skeel Jr. and Amy Greathouse Sheckles. He was a farmer and a member of Fairfield 2nd Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his father Skeel Sheckles Jr.

He is survived by his mother Amy Greathouse Sheckles of Cox’s Creek; seven sisters, Patricia (Terry) Fisher, Brenda Wheatley (Charles Mattingly), Evelyn Sheckles, Deborah Sheckles, Margie Poynter-Sheckles, Nancy Sheckles and Belinda Cambron-Sheckles, all of Bardstown; four brothers, Edward Greathouse and Thomas Lee (Jane) Greathouse, both of Bardstown, and Clarence Sheckles and Kenneth Sheckles, both of Cox’s Creek; a special niece, Sharday Sheckles; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home with the Rev. David Walker officiating. Burial is in the New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

