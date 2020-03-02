Posted by admin

Samantha Brady named new tourism director at special-called board meeting

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, March 2, 2020 — The Bardstown-Nelson County Tourism Commission has announced that Samantha Brady has been hired as its new Executive Director.

SAMANTHA BRADY

Brady, who currently serves as the Executive Director of the Bardstown-Nelson County Chamber of Commerce, will begin her new position on March 23, 2020. She has held her Chamber position since 2016 and the Director of the Bardstown Main Street prior to that. Brady fills the vacancy left by former Director Mike Mangeot who returned to Frankfort in February to serve as the Kentucky Commissioner of Tourism.

“I have worked under the NCEDA organization for over seven years as Bardstown Main Street Director and in my current role at the Bardstown-Nelson County Chamber of Commerce,” Brady said after her appointment was announced.

“Applying to this position was a rough process but has been something that has been a dream for many years. Sitting next to the Tourism office and working with the tourism team for years, has only made my ambitions even stronger. I was hoping that the selection committee would see my accomplishments on both a State and National level with the Chamber as an indicator that I could do the same for Tourism. I feel so fortunate they did. I have been passionate about the Chamber and I plan to bring that passion and more to the “Bourbon Capital of the World.” I am honored to represent “the Most Beautiful Small Town in America.”

Tourism board chairman Todd Allen said that Brady “has demonstrated her ability to successfully grow and manage the areas of the Main Street Program and Chamber of Commerce and will continue to nurture and support existing business contacts to engage, educate, and promote Tourism activities and programs. While external candidates were considered, we felt strongly about having a local person, who knows the area well, has well-established contacts among our many Tourism partners and attractions, and has the ability to quickly and skillfully fill the role of Tourism Executive Director. The Tourism Board feels certain that Samantha will be in a unique position to facilitate and foster collaborative efforts among our local Bourbon Distilleries, Hospitality Association Members, comprised of local restaurants, lodging, and bar owners, Festivals/Special Events, as well as our downtown shopping destination.

“I couldn’t be more excited to have Samantha join our Tourism team,” Kim Huston, president of the Nelson County Economic Development Agency said. “Beginning with her position as Main Street Director in 2013, I watched her innovation and creative talents take both those organizations to new heights with increased sponsorships and revenue and innovative programs for its members She will definitely do great things for us.”

The Bardstown-Nelson County Tourism is part of the Nelson County Economic Development Agency Partners for Progress.

