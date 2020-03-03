Posted by admin

GOP women’s group seeks new members, releases Vision 2020 mission statement

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, March 3, 2020 — For the new year and the new decade, the Nelson County Organization of Republican Women recently issued its Vision 2020 Mission Statement that clarifies the group’s goals for the coming election cycle.

The NCORW was formed in 2004 as an avenue for the county’s women to participate in the political process.

We are politically conservative and work in Nelson County to further the conservative ideals and platform of the National Republican Party. We are wives, mothers, grandmothers, teachers, community helpers and professional women. We recruit women to run for county and state government positions and, in addition, support the already elected Republican officials.

The group is an independent organization that belongs to the state organization which, in turn, is a member of the National Organization of Republican Women. Our chairman, Paula Burkot, also sits on the state board of officials.

Through our fundraisers we become financially able to contribute to those running for county offices and to spread the word about our conservative ideals. How have we done that?

We have placed conservative books in all the elementary schools in the county. We have funded newspaper ads, radio ads, and created large videos of our candidates for TV and in the theater. We have gone door-to-door for candidates when asked to do so, stamped and addressed mailings, and manned phone banks into the night. We have stored and helped distribute candidate political information and yard signs.

Each fall we sponsor a Fall Picnic so that our candidates can have a social platform from which to greet the public. All are welcome! During the summer our organization has a booth at the county fair, allowing the public to meet and greet candidates.

As our main fundraiser, the NCORW has organized every annual county Lincoln Day Dinner since our founding. Our policy is to remain neutral on any candidate until after the primary election in May and then go “all in” to support the winners.

We are a completely separate organization from The Nelson County Republican Party and its committees.

We are not merely a social organization. Our members work hard in all phases of the political arena. Our dues and money earned from fundraisers go toward these activities, all in support of our mission.

If membership in the organization is of interest to you, then please join for one of our monthly meetings in the Nelson County Public Library from 7-8 p.m. on the third Monday of the month.

