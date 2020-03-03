Posted by admin

Transportation officials discuss secondary road funds with Nelson Fiscal Court

Nelson Fiscal Court met Tuesday morning, March 3, 2020, in the fiscal court meeting room on the second floor of the Old Courthouse.

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, March 3, 2020 — Representatives from the Kentucky Department of Transportation presented Nelson Fiscal Court with its recommendations for maintenance and repairs of state roads in the rural secondary road program at the court’s meeting this morning.

A large chunk — $617,000 — of the $1.44 million slated for use on state roads in the county is reserved for routine maintenance.

The three paving projects recommended for state funding include:

3.78 miles of Ben Irvin Road (KY 2737) from US62 to KY 1430.

3.07 miles of Ashes Creek Road (KY 1873) from US 62 to KY 1066.

4.32 miles of KY 1066 from KY 458 to the Spencer County line.

Magistrates Bernard Ice, left, and Gary Coulter, right, discuss an issue prior to the start of Tuesday’s Nelson Fiscal Court meeting.

FLEX ROAD FUNDING. Two county road paving projects were selected for state flex funds. The two roads include:

.628 miles of Old Airport Road, beginning at its intersection with Ben Irvin Road and going northeast to just north of the entrance to the Nelson County Landfill.

a .9-mile section of Jim Clark Road, beginning at Balltown Road, Hwy 46 and extending south for 4,750 feet.

BUSH HOG PURCHASE. The court voted 4-1 to approve the purchase of a Bush Hog brand flex wing rotary mower. Lawson Tractor submitted the low bid of $13,535.

The vote to purchase the mower was postponed after 5th District Magistrate Eric Shelburne questioned the specs on Lawson bush hog and if the mower deck was equipped with rings as was the mower in a higher quoted price from Big Three Tractor in Bloomfield.

Shelburne said he felt that unless the cost difference was significant that the county should try to purchase equipment from Nelson County equipment vendors. Big Three Tractor is located in Shelburne’s magisterial district.

After comparing the specifications of the bush hog models after the last court meeting, County Engineer Brad Spalding recommended the court accept Lawson Tractor’s low bid. Shelburne cast the single “no” vote on the motion.

Magistrate Eric Shelburne.

VEHICLE REPAIRS. One of the county’s dually pickup trucks experienced a transmission failure recently and was taken to Louisville for a repair estimate. According to county engineer Spalding, the $5,500 cost to repair 2005 Chevrolet 3500 4×4 truck far exceeds its value.

The court voted to surplus the Chevy truck and authorized the purchase a damaged state-owned 2012 Dodge truck cab and chassis for $6,000. The county will pay to have the frame straightened, and the needed repair parts will be installed by the road department employees. The truck will either end up with a flat bed or a dump bed, providing funds are available, Spalding said.

In other business, the court:

— EMA Director Joe Prewitt reminded the court that this is Severe Weather Awareness Week. He also suggested the court members sign up for the county’s Smart 911 system, which allows county residents to provide information in order for first-responders to be better prepared when they arrive at the location of an medical emergency.

Prewitt said county residents can include the fact they have pets inside a home; the medications a resident is taking; pre-existing medical conditions; or additional information to improve first-responders’ ability to serve that individual in time of an emergency.

For more information, click here to visit the Smart 911 website.

— the court briefly discussed the corona virus, with several magistrates asking for an update on how to prepare and how to avoid contracting the virus. Prewitt likened the new virus to the flu, and suggested similar precautions used to prevent its spread, like handwashing and good hygiene. There are no known cases of corona virus in Kentucky.

— solid waste director John Greenwell gave the court an update on the status of bulky item pickup. Greenwell said the pickup is still working in the first pickup area.

— approved a bid of $6,800 from Jimmy’s Power Washing to two county road department buildings.

— approved a resolution stating that Nelson Fiscal Court will fund the actual costs for the transportation of the county’s parachial school children in Nelson County. The county is reimbursed by the state for the money it spends on those transportation costs.

