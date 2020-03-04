Nelson County Jail Logs — March 2-3, 2020
Monday, March 2, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Waylon Lewis Greenwell, 40, Bardstown, fugitive from another state. Bond is $5,000.
Tuesday, March 3, 2020
Kenneth Dale Mann, 33, Springfield, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (4 or more grams cocaine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; no registration plates; rear license not illuminated; careless driving. Bond is $20,000.
Darryl Dewayne Donald, 52, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $2,000.
William Chance Frye, 20, Shepherdsville, contempt of court. No bond listed.
Anelle Lorianne Claxton, 20, Bardstown, failure to produce insurance card. Bond is $234.
-30-