Nelson County Jail Logs — March 2-3, 2020

Kenneth Dale Mann, 33, Springfield, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (4 or more grams cocaine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; no registration plates; rear license not illuminated; careless driving. Bond is $20,000.

Waylon Lewis Greenwell, 40, Bardstown, fugitive from another state. Bond is $5,000.

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.