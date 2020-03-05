Posted by admin

Hibbs files as incumbent candidate to keep seat on Bardstown City Council

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

FRANKIE HIBBS

Wednesday, March 4, 2020 — North Fourth Street resident Frankie Hibbs is the second candidate to officially file his paperwork as a candidate for a seat on the Bardstown City Council.

Hibbs in an incumbent councilman who won his seat in the 2018 election. He filed his candidacy paperwork Wednesday at the Nelson County Clerk’s office.

The filing deadline for non-partisan races on the November ballot is 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

-30-