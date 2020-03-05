Posted by admin

Obituary: Charlie Ashcraft Sr., 76, Bloomfield

Charlie Ashcraft Sr., 76, of Bloomfield, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born on March 2, 1944, in Estelle County. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp. He was a farmer and was a foreman for Valley Hill Nursery. He was a member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and a he loved his whole family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Alta Hughes Ashcraft; his parents, Flemon and Mattie Isaacs Ashcraft; two sisters, Dorothy Dunaway and Hazel Frederick; and two brothers, Jimmy Ashcraft and Jessie Ashcraft.

He is survived by his wife, Annie Ashcraft of Bloomfield; one daughter, Anita Simpson (Martin) of Springfield; one son, Charlie Ashcraft Jr. (Matasha) of Loretto; one sister, Loutricia Stargel of Brooks; four grandchildren, Felicity, Chasity, Kayla, and Sire; and several nieces, nephews, and many friends whom were all loved a great deal.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Highland Memory Gardens with Robert Parrish officiating.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, and 9-11 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-