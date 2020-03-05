Nelson County Jail Logs — March 3-5, 2020
Tuesday, March 3, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Bryan Scott Hines, 31, Lexington, failure to appear. Bond is $500.
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
Heather Renee Cronen, 33, Louisville, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,500.
Alex Terry Todd, 28, Boston, contempt of court. No bond listed.
Shyan Jamall Gant, 24, Bardsdtown, strangulation, first-degree; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (on foot); disorderly conduct, second-degree; resisting arrest.
Jacob Daniel Johnson, 24, Hodgenville, failure to appear (3 counts). Bond total is $1,125.
Thursday, March 5, 2020
Benita Elaine Festervan, 35, Paris, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others under $500. Bond is $250.
-30-