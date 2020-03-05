Nelson County Jail Logs — March 3-5, 2020

Get it first. Get it fast. Get the Gazette.

Benita Elaine Festervan, 35, Paris, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others under $500. Bond is $250.

Jacob Daniel Johnson, 24, Hodgenville, failure to appear (3 counts). Bond total is $1,125.

Bryan Scott Hines, 31, Lexington, failure to appear. Bond is $500.

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.