Posted by admin

Candidates should be aware that filing deadline for November ballot has changed

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, March 5, 2020 — Individuals who plan to file as candidates for the November 2020 General Election need to be aware that the deadline to file has changed.

In years past, the filing deadline was in August; however, effective this year, the deadline has been moved to 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in the Nelson County Clerk’s Office.

The deadline will affect candidates who plan to file for city councils, city commissions, school board, and soil and water district supervisors.

The change in the deadline was enacted by legislation approved by the 2019 Kentucky General Assembly.\

Anyone with questions about the filing deadline, filing or preparing candidate paperwork can contact Nelson County Clerk Jeanette Hall Sidebottom’s office, (502) 348-1829.

-30-