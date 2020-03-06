Posted by admin

Bardstown Police take man facing multiple charges following domestic dispute

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, March 5, 2020 — A Bardstown man is facing multiple charges after Bardstown Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 400 block of West Stephen Foster Avenue.

WILLIAM J. MARTIN

According to a BPD press release, officers responded at 6:14 a.m. Thursday for a reported domestic incident on West Stephen Foster. On their arrival, they spoke to a woman outside the residence who told officers she had an argument with a William J. Martin, 34, inside the home.

Martin had barricaded himself in the home and was armed with a knife, making verbal threats to harm himself. Officers forced entry into the residence and Martin was taken into custody.

Martin faces charges of assault, third-degree; attempted assault on a police officer, first-degree; wanton endangerment, first-degree (four counts); and attempted assault, third-degree (2 counts).

