Obituary: Mary Ellen Mattingly Ritchie, 70, Bardstown

MARY ELLEN RITCHIE

Mary Ellen Mattingly Ritchie, 70, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at her residence due to ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. She was born Nov. 15, 1949, to the late Charles Beaven Mattingly and Mary Inez Buckler Mattingly of St. Mary in Lebanon. She was raised on a dairy farm and loved the farm life all her life. She was an intake specialist with Nazareth Home Health until her retirement in 1998 due to breast cancer that had spread to the bone. She loved helping people get the services they needed, loved her family and friends, and was a member of The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Anne Marie Mattingly Helms; one brother, Michael Steven Mattingly; one niece, Amanda Katherine Warren; and one nephew, John Graves Mattingly III.

Left to cherish her memory include her husband and love of her life, Joseph Wayne Ritchie; two sons, Joe Harold (Shannon) Culver and Timothy Wayne (Christy) Ritchie; one sister, Rosemary Mattingly Warren; four brothers, Charles Buckler (Mary) Mattingly, Damien Hayden “D.H.” (Benita Payne) Mattingly, John Graves (Janet) Mattingly, and Joseph Francis (Connie) Mattingly; one sister-in-law, Sherry (Alex) Thompson; one brother-in-law, Brad Helms; three grandchildren, Alisha Ritchie (Travis) Johnson, Justin Tanner (Jenna) Culver, and Nicholas Trenten (Alivia Ballard) Culver; two great-grandsons, Curtis Wayne Mabrey, and Trever Johnson; godmother of Stephanie Warren, Olivia Mattingly Peterson and Chad Mattingly; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery with Pastor Gerald Hegwood and Pastor Victor Bramlett officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the church.

Memorial contributions may go to The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church, Educational Building Fund.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

