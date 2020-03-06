Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, March 5, 2020
Thursday, March 5, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Dejuan Jermone Batten, 28, Bardstown, tampering with physical evidence; trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces); no seat belt; persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond is $25,000.
Lindsey Marie Ward, 33, Richmond, burglary, second-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $500 or more but under $10,000; persistent felony offender, second-degree. Bond is $25,000.
-30-