Obituary: Michael Earl Coen, 70, Bardstown

Michael Earl Coen, 70, of Bardstown, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born April 11, 1949, in Gassaway, W.Va., to the late Lovell and Irene Margaret Sieges Coen. He was a devoted family man. He was fiercely independent. He was an avid cyclist, loved to travel and read, especially anything historical. He was a practicing attorney and was the legal counsel for the Joint City-County Planning Commission of Nelson County for more than 30 years. He was a member of the Lutheran faith.

He is survived by his wife Dorothy Storemski Coen; two daughters, Lauren Coen (Nicole Kersting) of Louisville and Brooke Coen of New Albany, Ind.; one son, Michael Coen Jr. (Sahar Fahimi) of Alexandria, Va.; one sister-in-law, Susan Storemski of Elizabethtown; his favorite nephew, Kyle Landis; and three grandchildren.

Cremation was chosen by the family.

Family and friends are invited to Kreso’s Restaurant at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, for a time of sharing and remembrance.

The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Guthrie Opportunity Center, 900 Nutter Dr., Bardstown, KY. 40004.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

