Obituary: Jerome Lee ‘Jerry’ Bartley, 68, Fredericktown

Jerome Lee “Jerry” Bartley, 68, of Cane Run Road, Fredericktown, died at 2:48 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at University Hospital.

He is survived by his wife, Janice McWilliams Bartley; one daughter, Alison (Troy) Cissell of Loretto; three sons, Jerry (Erica) Bartley Jr. and Timmy (Stacy) Bartley, both of Fredericktown and Barry Bartley of Springfield; three sisters, Brenda (Mike) Mackin of Springfield, and Betty (Chris) Boone and Linda Balchunas, both of Louisville; three brothers, Tommy (Dawn) Bartley of Gravel Switch, and David (Laura) Bartley and Dale (Sherry) Bartley, both of Springfield; two sister-in-laws, Bonnie Bartley of Fredericktown and Barbara Bartley of Lebanon; and six grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield with a 7 p.m. prayer service, and 7-10 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

