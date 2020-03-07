Posted by admin

Obituary: Dennie ‘Red’ Breeding, 88, Bardstown

Dennie “Red” Breeding, 88, of Bardstown, died Friday, March 6, 2020, at Forest Springs in Louisville. He was born Feb. 20, 1932, in Letcher County. He devoted his early years in farming, and coal mining, but spent most of his life in construction by owning and operating Dennie Breeding Construction and Breeding Brothers Construction Companies. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend, and was of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Allie Breeding; one sister, Allie Deacon; and two brothers, John L. Breeding and Bill Breeding.

He is survived by two daughters, Donna (Steve) Rivette of Louisville and Debbie (Danny) Wright of Cox’s Creek; three brothers, Ernest (Kay) Breeding of Campbellsville, Bobby Breeding of Beckley, W.Va., and J.R. (Elaine) Breeding of Bardstown; two sisters-in-law, Betty Breeding of Fern Creek and Elaine Breeding of Elizabethtown; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with the Rev. Rodney Lynch officiating.

Visitation is noon-5 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, and 9-11 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Humane Society of Nelson County.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

