Obituary: James Michael Crowe Sr., 72, Bardstown

James Michael Crowe Sr., 72, of Bardstown, went to be with his Heavenly Father Thursday March 5, 2020 at Kindred-Jewish Hospital in Louisville with his family by his side. He was born in Columbus Ohio on October 16, 1947, to the late Kenneth Eugene and Betty Jean Carson Crowe. He was an Army Veteran with a Purple Heart, a Medal of Courage, and three accommodations of outstanding performance. After his military service, he retired from Baylor Intermodal Trucking Company. He was a member of Faith Fellowship in Bardstown.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded by one daughter, Michelle Renee Crowe; one grandson, Austin Crowe; and one brother, Jerry Crowe.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Paula Sue Culver Crowe of Bardstown; one daughter, Krista (Jesse) White of Lebanon Junction; four sons, J. Michael Crowe of Lebanon Junction, Brian (Marti) Crowe of Arizona, Matt Crowe of Lawrenceburg, and Shawn (Amber) Crowe of Bardstown; one sister, Judy Pietsmeyer of Columbus, Ohio; one brother, John Crowe of Columbus, Ohio; one sister-in-law, Jean Crowe of Columbus, Ohio; 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is noon Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel with the Rev. James Carroll officiating. Burial is in the Marshall family cemetery in New Haven.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, and after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the funeral home.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel, 167 N. Main St. in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

