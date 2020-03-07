Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, March 6, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
William Joseph Martin, 34, Bardstown, assault, first-degree, police officer; assault, third-degree (EMS, Fire, Rescue Squad) (2 counts); wanton endangerment, first-degree, police officer. Bond is $10,000.
John Thomas Bradshaw, 32, Louisville, criminal possession of a forged instrument, second-degree; theft of identity of another without consent; theft of mail matter; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others under $500.
Kenneth Dale Johnson, 57, Boston, failure to appear. Bond is $10,500.
Nichole Lynn Baum, 39, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $253.
Anthony Patrick Hurst, 34, Cox’s Creek, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of marijuana. No bond listed.
Kevin Thomas Smith, 33, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed.
Avin Troy Wethington, 45, Loretto, possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed.
Dawn Leann Hardin, 26, Louisville, failure to appear (2 counts). No bond listed.
