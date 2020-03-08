Posted by admin

Obituary: Timothy Lane Hazlett, 47, Shepherdsville

Timothy Lane Hazlett, 47, of Shepherdsville, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was an employee of Publishers Printing and enjoyed playing golf.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Marshall and Rita McPherson and Eddie and Dorothy Hazlett.

Survivors include one son, Tanner Lane Hazlett; his parents, Robert Earl and Brenda Gail McPherson Hazlett; one sister, Tessa Lynn Strother (Kyle); and two nephews, Chase Strother and Chad Strother.

A Celebration of Life gathering is 2-4 p.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020, at the Lebanon Junction Community Center.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of arrangements.

