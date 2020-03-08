Posted by admin

Obituary: Ernie Lee Gritton, 69, Cox’s Creek

Ernie Lee Gritton, 69, of Cox’s Creek, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Sept. 23, 1950, in Nelson County. He was a police officer for the Nelson County Police Department, a member of Cox’s Creek Baptist Church and the Whiskey City Cruisers.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Tomie and Margie Hahn Gritton; one brother, Paul Gritton; and one niece, Trina Adams.

He is survived by his wife, Gayle Gritton of Cox’s Creek; one daughter, Tomi Gritton Stone (Jimmy Dale); two stepsons, Doug Wells (Michelle) of Jonesville and A. Wells (Andrea) of Magnolia; two sisters, Barbara Nutt of Bardstown and Pat Stamper of Louisville; two brothers, Roger Gritton of Bardstown and Billy Joe Gritton of Cox’s Creek; two grandchildren, Kamryn Stone and Kaden Stone; six stepgrandchildren; three stepgreat-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Maple Grove Cemetery with Pastor Jim Bratcher officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, and 8-10 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to the St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

