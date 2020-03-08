Posted by admin

Obituary: Frank William Hood, 80, Chaplin

Frank William Hood, 80, of Chaplin, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at his residence. He was born Dec. 10, 1939, in Nelson County to the late Charlie and Sueanna Trent Hood. He was the owner of Hood & Sons Construction and he was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a member of Chaplin Christian Church and loved to rabbit hunt.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandson, Brad Hood; and his brother, Woodie Hood.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Gray Hood; two daughters, Shannon (Tony Redmon) Prather, and Julie Shouse, both of Chaplin; two sons, Stevie (Stacie Richard) Hood of Chaplin and Chad (Karen) Hood of Willisburg; one sister, Marie (Donald) Hood of Willisburg; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with the Rev. Ronnie Hupp officiating. Burial is in the Highview Cemetery in Chaplin.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

