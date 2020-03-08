Posted by admin

Washington County Beekeepers host successful pollinator information day

John Haney, left watches as the Kentucky State University mobile beehive autoclave vents steam and pressure after sterilizing a load of beehives and related equipment.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

Agricultural News

Sunday, March 8, 2020 — The weather made a perfect day to think about honey bees, native Kentucky bees, garden pollinators, what Kentucky plants are best for pollinator-friendly planting when the Washington County Beekeepers hosted pollinator and bee related activities on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Washington County Extension Office in Springfield.

Shelby Fulton from the Kentucky Nature Preserve, discussed native bees of Kentucky and ongoing research which has already drastically increased the number of previously unknown bee species native to Kentucky she noted that gardeners and land owners can protect and preserve them by protecting and improving existing habitats.

The autoclave is loaded with beehives prior to sterilizing them.

Following Fulton’s presentation, Pat Schwartz, a Nelson County Master Gardener and beekeeper, provided information on which plants and flowers are best to plant for pollinators.

She emphasized that successful pollinator planting is as much about the quantity planted, as it is about the variety. She stressed that large plots with early and late blooming plants will feed bees, butterflies and other pollinators over Spring, Summer and into the Fall.

Stacks of beehive supers and frames await sterilization in the KSU beehive autoclave.

While the pollinator information was being presented inside, the Kentucky State University mobile autoclave was a beehive of activity from 10:00 – 3:00 outside the building. Beekeepers from Mercer, Marion, Nelson, and Washington Counties worked with John Haney, the beehive autoclave operator, to sterilize over 100 beehives and related equipment.

