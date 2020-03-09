Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, March 8, 2020
Sunday, March 8, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Chad Edward Tipton, 32, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts). Total bond is $750.
Dennis A. Kromenacker, 53, Louisville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle; speeding, 15 mph over limit; failure to signal. No bond listed.
Daniel A. Blanco, 25, Richmond, failure to appear. Bond is $250.
Efrain Vega Aguilera, 37, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; failure to signal; speeding, 6 mph over limit; disregarding traffic control device – traffic light; careless driving; no operators license. No bond listed.
William Charles Fehribach 30, Louisville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of marijuana; reckless driving; no insurance; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed.
-30-