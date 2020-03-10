Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, March 9, 2020
Monday, March 9, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Toni Marie Ward, 50, New Haven, knowingly exploit adult by another person over $300. Bond is $10,000.
James Michael Tinnell, 34, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (opiates); possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine) (2 counts); possession controlled substance, second-degree (amphetamine); trafficking in controlled substance, third-degree; failure to appear; possession of drug paraphernalia; promoting contraband, first-degree. Bond total is $6,100.
James Michael Rogers, 45, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed.
Michael Lee Clarkson, 27, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $418.
Chelsea Elizabeth Young, 25, Lebanon Junction, flagrant non-support. Bond is $5,000.
Justin Lee Foss, 29, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed.
Mykel Charles Cloud, 25, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond listed.
Christopher Allen Wiggington, 42, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts). No bond listed.
Jeremiah Blaine Slone, 27, Bardstown, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol). No bond listed.
-30-