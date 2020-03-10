Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, March 9, 2020

Get it first. Get it fast. Get the Gazette.

Christopher Allen Wiggington, 42, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts). No bond listed.

Michael Lee Clarkson, 27, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $418.

James Michael Tinnell, 34, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (opiates); possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine) (2 counts); possession controlled substance, second-degree (amphetamine); trafficking in controlled substance, third-degree; failure to appear; possession of drug paraphernalia; promoting contraband, first-degree. Bond total is $6,100.

Toni Marie Ward, 50, New Haven, knowingly exploit adult by another person over $300. Bond is $10,000.

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.