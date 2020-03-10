Posted by admin

Homemaker’s scholarships available now to high school seniors, college students

Tuesday, March 10, 2020 — High school and college students are invited to apply for a Nelson County Homemakers Scholarship.

Individuals interested in applying for a Homemakers scholarship must be a resident of Nelson County who will graduate from an accredited Nelson County high school, or presently attending a state college or technical school. Nelson County homeschool students are also invited to apply

The Homemaker’s scholarship fund is aimed at providing financial assistance for one year to a student who desires to further his or her education in either Family or Consumer Science, Agriculture, or a related field while attending a state college or technical school.

Applications are available at local high schooll guidance counselor’s offices or picked up direction from the Nelson County Extension Office located at 317 S 3rd. St. in Bardstown.

