Posted by admin

Council observes officer promotion, approves fire station change orders

Mayor Dick Heaton, left, conducts the swearing-in for Bardstown Police Officer Andrew Riley who was promoted to the rank of sergeant.

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, March 10, 2020 — The Bardstown City Council witnessed the swearing-in ceremony and promotion of Bardstown Police Officer Andrew Riley to the rank of sergeant at its meeting Tuesday night.

Police Chief Kim Kraeszig explained that Riley is the first officer promoted in-house since she arrived as police chief. Riley had to go through interviews and a lengthy application screening process, she explained.

Riley’s wife pinned on his new golde police shield while one of his sons looked on.

Riley has served as the School Resource Officer at the Bardstown City Schools, an experience he told the council was a valuable learning experience. The audience includes a number of city school system administrators and personnel who were there to express their appreciation to Riley for his service.

Sgt. Andrew Riley’s wife Ashley left, pins his new gold shield on his uniform while his son Carson looks on. The ceremony took place at the start of Tuesday’s Bardstown City Council meeting.

EMBEZZLEMENT BOND CLAIM. Bardstown Mayor Dick Heaton told the council that the city has started the process of filing a claim with the bond issuer of former Chief Financial Officer Tracy Hudson’s performance bond.

Heaton said after the council meeting that he had not heard back from Kentucky State Police investigators who are conducting the criminal investigation of the embezzled funds.

FIRE STATION CHANGE ORDERS. The council approved three change orders that are part of the transformation of the former Newcomb Oil headquarters building into the city’s new main fire station.

The change orders involved the cost to relocated a water heater, add additional steel angle supporters for roof mounted equipment, and replacing water-damaged drywall. The cost of the three change orders totaled $9,189.

Three additional requested change orders were put on hold after the council questioned if the city should be responsible for paying for those changes, which involved adding ground fault breakers to water coolers, additional grounding for computer and electronics equipment, and for a change due to a change in radiant heaters from what was originally specified.

FIRE STATION ROOF. Contractors discovered water damaged drywall on the north side of the building in the area of the original offices in the fire station building. On closer inspection, the roof over this area leaks, and has leaked for quite some time. As a result, rainwater had penetrated and soaked insulation and drywall inside the building all along the north side of the roof.

The roof can be repaired, but a roofing contractor who inspected the roof believes it has outlived its useful life. Fire Chief Billy Mattingly explained the contractor’s estimate of the cost to replace the roof is approximately $45,000.

After a short discussion, the council agreed with the mayor that the city should seek at least two additional bids to replace the roof.

In other business, the council:

— approved a municipal order that reduces the number of board members on the joint city-county airport board from 10 to its original six. Nelson Fiscal will need to approve a similar measure for the change to take place.

— approved a mobile vendor application from Cox Catering and Concessions.

NEXT UP. The Bardstown City Council will next meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

-30-