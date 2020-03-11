Posted by admin

Obituary: Wallace Lee Burns, 93, Bardstown

Wallace Lee Burns, 93, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at his residence. He was born Nov. 3, 1926, in Washington County to the late Pattie C. and Nellie Brady Burns. He was a lifelong farmer. He was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II and a member of Bloomfield Baptist Church.

WALLACE LEE BURNS

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Tingle Burns.

He is survived by one daughter, Brenda K. (Cecil) Stewart of Bardstown; two sisters, Eula Hood of Springfield and Ruby Whitney of Bardstown; two grandchildren, Nancy Vassallo of McKinney, Texas and Michelle Gardner of Houston; and four great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Kevin Coulter and Bro. Chris Coulter officiating. Burial is in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-