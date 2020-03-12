Posted by admin

Obituary: Juanita Faye Jones, 73, Lawrenceburg

Juanita Faye Jones, 73, of Lawrenceburg, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at her residence. She was born Sept. 18, 1946, in Powell County to the late Chester and Aretta Reed Russell. She was a retired employee of Texas Instruments.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie Jones.

She is survived by three sons, Mike Jones, Mark (Alda) Jones and Scott (Robin) Jones, all of Bloomfield; three sisters, Margie Wilburn of Frankfort, Anna Russell of Versailles, and Mollie Winemann of Lawrenceburg; two brothers, James Russell of Versailles and Junie Russell of Stamping Ground; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The graveside service is 3 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Maple Grove Cemetery with Bro. Doug Simpson officiating.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

