Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Dennis Wayne Kliessendorff, 44, New Haven, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000.

Philip Lee Scott-Whitlow, 26, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $20,500.

Crystal Arleen Barrett, 30, Boston, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (opiates); possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear (2 counts); contempt of court. Bond total is $1,325.

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.