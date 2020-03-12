Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Austin Ray Ramsey, 20, Bardstown, receiving stolen property (firearm); receiving stolen property under $500. Bond is $25,000.
Crystal Arleen Barrett, 30, Boston, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (opiates); possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear (2 counts); contempt of court. Bond total is $1,325.
Robert Chase Linton, 29, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed.
Steven John Rebholz, 49, Harrison, Ohio, driving on a DUI-suspended license; careless driving. No bond listed.
Jessica Dawn Judd, 43, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). Bond is $5,000.
Philip Lee Scott-Whitlow, 26, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $20,500.
David Paul Hornback, 34, Sonora, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond listed.
Jacob Alexander Wickstrom, 29, Bardstown, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond listed.
Dennis Wayne Kliessendorff, 44, New Haven, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000.
-30-