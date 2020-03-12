Posted by admin

Local banking institutions promote online services in wake of Coronavirus threat

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Thursday, March 12, 2020 — With the rapidly developing events surrounding the Coronavirus and efforts to try to minimize the number of people impacted by it, local banking institutions are advising customers to take advantage of their online and remote banking services.

In an email to customers sent Thursday morning, Town & Country Bank and Trust Co. reminded its customers of their services that will allow them to conduct banking remotely.

“As a prevention measure, we highly recommend the utilization of our Online and Mobile Services. Through these services you will be able to check balances, deposit checks via your mobile device or at a deposit accepting ATM, conduct transactions via online bill pay, transfer funds internally, and use Zelle,” a digital payment network similar to PayPal.

The email also notes that for security reasons, the bank will not allow customers to wear masks into any of its buildings. Customers with medical issues that require them to wear a mask are asked to use the drive-thru, online or mobile banking apps.

Appointments with loan officers may need to be scheduled outside the bank or outside regular banking hours.

PNC BANK. In an update for customers posted on PNC Bank’s website, the bank advises customers who may be impacted by the Coronavirus that it is ready to help with a range of financial measures.

The bank also advised customers who are concerned about making a personal visit to a bank bank to take advantage of its online, mobile and voice banking services.

Both banks assure their customers that they have contingency plans in place to prevent service disruptions due to the impact of the Coronavirus.

In addition to helping customers navigate potential financial hardships, we also have contingency plans in place that are designed to prevent any service disruptions due to coronavirus impacts, as we do for any number of scenarios. These include remote access capabilities, alternate work locations for employees and continuity plans for critical operations.

Further, out of an abundance of caution, and as part of our ongoing efforts to protect the health of our employees and customers from the potential impacts of the coronavirus, PNC has enacted new international and domestic business travel restrictions, and new approval requirements for business travel and PNC hosted events. We also continue to share health and wellness information, including prevention tips from the Center for Disease Control, with employees.

While it is impossible for anyone to predict the spread of the coronavirus and fully understand its impact, it does not alter PNC’s focus on continuing to serve you. We have the people, technology, products, services and tools to do just that.

CDC GUIDELINES. The Center for Disease Control in Atlanta’s latest guidelines for improving safety at home, workplaces and businesses include calls for better handwashing, disinfecting surfaces that are frequently touched, and asking people who feel sick to stay home and avoid going out in public.

For the complete CDC guidelines (4 page pdf file), click here to download.

-30-