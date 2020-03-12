Posted by admin

Public meeting on US 150 in Nelson and Washington Counties will be rescheduled

Judge Executive Dean Watts examines maps during a meeting in April 2019 regarding possible routes for a reconstructed US150 between the Bluegrass Parkway and the Washington County line.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

Community News

Thursday, March 12, 2020 — The Department of Transportation’s planned meeting next week about the US150 reconstruction project has been indefinitely postponed.

According to an email from the District 4 offices in Elizabethtown, due to the health concerns regarding large public gatherings, the meeting scheduled for next Tuesday evening has been postponed.

The meeting will eventually be rescheduled, and notices will be published and broadcast on local media.

At the last meeting in April 2019, the state unveiled four possible main routes for a reconstructed US150 from the Bluegrass Parkway to the Washington County line.

Tuesday’s meeting was intended to reveal to the public the mostly likely route and alternatives for the rebuilt highway.

-30-