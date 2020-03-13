Nelson County Jail Logs — March 11, 12, 2020
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Jason Brian Cambron, 46, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; driving on a DUI-suspended license; failure to or improper signal; persistent felony offender, second-degree. Bon dis $25,000.
Thursday, March 12, 2020
Dennis William Sims, 52, Springfield, possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession of drug paraphernalia; rear license not illuminated; failure to appear. Bond total is $1,205.
Jonathan Maxwelll Ryan, 21, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed.
Monte Jerel Wilson, 26, Frankfort, contempt of court. No bond listed.
Carrie Denise Thompson, 29, Bardstown, operating on a suspended or revoked operators license; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $253.
Malaine Dawn Robards, 44, 40069, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $193.
Brandon Paul Stivers, 37, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $300.