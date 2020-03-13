Posted by admin

Flaget Hospital limits visitation, suspends volunteer program due to Coronavirus

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, March 12, 2020 — Flaget Memorial Hospital is taking precautionary steps to screen and limit visitors to the hospital in the wake of the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the seasonal flu.

VISITOR LIMITS. The hospital is limiting visitors to two immediate family members per patient in all units at a time. In the hospital’s maternity ward, only parents and grandparents without a fever or runny nose will be allowed to visit.

Visitors who arrive at the hospital with a fever, cough, sore throat or other flu-like symptoms will not be allowed to visit. Individuals who have traveled to a high risk area for COVID-19 or had contact with a person known to be infected with COVID-19 will also not be allowed to visit the hospital.

The hospital’s skilled nursing unit (SNU) is classified as a long-term care facility, and following the guidance from state government, no visitors are allowed to that unit.

VOLUNTEER PROGRAMS SUSPENDED. CHI St. Joseph Health has suspended its volunteer programs systemwide.

The Flaget Memorial Hospital gift shop is staff by volunteers, and it will be temporarily closed. Many of the volunteers at Flaget and other CHI St. Joseph Health hospitals are age 60 and over, and thus, they are at risk of serious complications if they are infected with COVID-19.

Flaget and other system hospitals are working closely with CommonSpirit Health and that state and local health departments to respond to health needs in their respective communities.

DON’T GO TO THE ER. CHI Saint Joseph Health advises patients to avoid emergency rooms unless symptoms are severe, such as high fever, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.

Patients with symptoms are asked to first consult with their regular health care provider by phone first if they are experiencing symptoms like cough, low-grade fever or other respiratory issues.

CHI St. Joseph Health officials emphasized the frequently mentioned precautionary measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 which include:

Wash your hands frequently; it’s one of the most important steps in avoiding not only COVID-19, but also other illnesses, including the flu.



If you’re sick, stay home.



If you develop a fever and lower respiratory symptoms such as a cough, talk with your physician or care provider.

-30-