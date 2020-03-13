Posted by admin

Obituary: Judy Carter House, 75, Boston

Judy Carter House, 75, of Boston, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital. She was a homemaker and a Catholic by faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Bonnie Greenwell Carter; her husband, James Arthur House; and one son, James House.

She is survived by one daughter, Peggy Webb (David); one son, Michael House (Amanda); one sister, Joyce Kennedy; four brothers, Howard Carter Jr., Jimmy Carter, Joe Carter, and Jeffery Carter; and five grandchildren, Austin Webb, April Webb, Anna Webb, Cora House and Emily House.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Saturday, March 15, 2020, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home, New Haven, with burial in the Nelsonville Cemetery.

Visitation is noon – 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Holme in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.\

