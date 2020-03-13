Posted by admin

SCNs announce visitor restrictions, programs canceled, suspended

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, March 13, 2020 — The Sisters of Charity of Nazareth announced new restrictions that will apply for visitors to their campus north of Bardstown.

These steps are also being taken to help curb the spread of the virus as recommended by the CDC.

According to an SCN press release, “The rapidly evolving health risks associated with COVID-19, general public access to the Motherhouse has been suspended to all areas, including the St. Vincent de Paul Church, Carrico Hall, O’Connell Hall, David Hall and the Visitor Center.

Other measures include:

— Mass at St. Vincent de Paul Church is closed to the public.

— Nazareth Retreat Center programming is suspended until further

notice.

— The April SCN Associate Gathering is canceled.

— The Visitor Center is closed and all tours suspended.

— The first Sunday Sessions concerts are postponed.

— Immersion experiences through the SCN Lay Mission Volunteer Program are postponed for the immediate future.

The restricts are effective Friday, March 13, 2020, and will remain in place until further notice.

There are no current cases of COVID-19 within the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth. The decision to suspend access to the buildings was made out of an abundance of caution, especially among our vulnerable population.

Because this situation is changing rapidly, these steps may evolve and change. Please check back for the most current information.

-30-