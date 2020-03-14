Posted by admin

Obituary: Bradley Kincaid Webster, 86, Bardstown

Bradley Kincaid Webster, 86, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at his residence. He was born on Jan. 18, 1934, in Copake, N.Y., to the late Hiram and Lottie Dunce Webster. He was a retired truck driver for Taylor Reynolds and an U.S. Army veteran of the Korea and Vietnam Wars.

He was preceded in death by his wife and son.

He is survived by two sisters, Joyce and Edith, both of New York; his close friends in Bardstown, Wanda and James Gilpin, Pam Smith, and Mary and Jewell Cammack; and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation was chosen with burial at a later date in New York.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

