Judge Watts signs emergency declaration; groups cancel meetings, upcoming events

Friday, March 13, 2020 — As promised Friday morning, Nelson County Judge Executive Dean Watts declared an emergency in Nelson County Friday afternoon.

DEAN WATTS

The declaration directs the county’s Emergency Management agency to provide needed resources and to coordinate local government efforts to assist Nelson County residents and agencies who assist them in this time of emergency.

The order allows county government to waive procedures and formalities normally required by law pertaining to the use and direction of county-owned resources and personnel necessary as requested by the Emergency Management director.

The order also requires county agencies to cooperate with the Lincoln Trail Health Department as well as state and federal agencies that may respond to the threat of the Coronavirus in Nelson County.

The order was signed Friday afternoon while schools, churches and other organizations were moving to curtail their own meetings and group functions.

LIST OF CANCELLATIONS

— The Stephen Foster Drama Association has canceled its annual meeting that was planned for Thursday, March 19, 2020.

— The Bardstown Rotary Club announced Friday it will suspend all Rotary activities — including Wednesday lunch meetings — for at least three weeks. Meetings may resume on April 8, 2020, but the meeting suspension may be lengthened if necessary.

— The Nelson County Schools planned celebration of the completion of a book by local elementary students has been canceled.

The book, titled Dolly’s Big Journey, caught the eye of Dolly Parton, who wrote to the students and congratuated them on their work. The event will be rescheduled.

