Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, March 13, 2020
Friday, March 13, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Wallace Dawson Johnson, 49, Paris, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $353.
Richard Lawrence Bernal, 44, Cox’s Creek, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); rear license not illuminated. Bond is $5,000.
John William Barnes, 30, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed.
Charles Eugene Clark, 40, New Haven, public intoxication controlled substances (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, second-degree; criminal trespassing, third-degree. No bond listed.
-30-