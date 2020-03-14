Posted by admin

Lincoln Trail health officials confirm first case of COVID-19 virus in Nelson County

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Saturday, March 14, 2020 — The Lincoln Trail Health Department has confirmed a case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nelson County.

The press release issued Saturday afternoon did not include details about the victim nor his or her location or if they were being treated at Flaget Memorial Hospital.

The Nelson County Gazette and WBRT Radio will update this story when additional information is available.

“Lincoln Trail District Health Department has moved from monitoring and assessing to a response mode,” according to Sara Jo Best, Lincoln Trail Health Department public health director.

“We are working diligently to keep the public informed and to identify close contacts of confirmed cases in order to quickly implement known public health strategies to reduce the spread of the disease.”

Personal Prevention Measures

— Avoid close contact with people who are sick with fever, coughing, sneezing, and difficulty breathing. To avoid close contact, stay at least 6 feet away from others.

— Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

— Stay home when you are sick.

— Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. To avoid coughing into your hands, you can cough into your elbow.

— Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

— Wash your hands often with soap and water for “at least 20 seconds”, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

— If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Community Protection Measures

— Practice social distancing (6 feet away) and limit your participation in schools, meetings, worship services and other public gatherings.

— Implement environmental surface cleaning measures in homes, businesses, and other locations, including frequently touched surfaces and objects, i.e., tables, doorknobs, toys, desks, and computer keyboards. Use regular household cleaning spray or wipes as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.

People at Higher Risk for COVID-19 Complications

Adults over 60 and people who have severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease seem to be at higher risk for more serious COVID-19 illness. If you are at increased risk for COVID-19, it is especially important for you to take the following actions to reduce your risk of exposure:

— Stay at home as much as possible.

— Make sure you have access to several weeks of medications and supplies in case you need to stay home for prolonged periods of time.

— When you go out in public, keep away from others who are sick, limit close contact (6 feet away) and wash your hands often.

— Avoid crowds.

