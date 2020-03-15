Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, March 14, 2020

Get it first. Get it fast. Get the Gazette.

Justin Dewayne Curtsinger, 30, Culvertown, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond is $500.

Tomie Ronald Degrande, 24, Bardstown, possession of marijuana; alcohol intoxication in a public place; assault, third-degree, police or probation officer; resisting arrest; terroristic threatening. No bond listed.

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.