Nelson County Jail Logs — March 14-15, 2020

Kevin Floyd Bishop, 50, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle. No bond listed.

Kristina Ann Linton, 33, New Haven, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $1000.

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.