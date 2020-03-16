Nelson County Jail Logs — March 14-15, 2020
Saturday, March 14, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Kristina Ann Linton, 33, New Haven, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $1000.
Reynaldo Sorrano-Reyes, 48, Danville, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed.
Sunday, March 15, 2020
Kevin Floyd Bishop, 50, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle. No bond listed.
Matthew Cecil Hale, 36, Covington, serving parole violation warrant. No bond listed.
Allen Scott Rogers, 32, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury.
Christopher Cody Cissell, 31, New Haven, possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (opiates); public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession drug paraphernalia. No bond listed.
-30-