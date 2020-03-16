Posted by admin

Nelson County Sheriff, PVA office announce changes due to Coronavirus emergency

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, March 16, 2020 — Due to the ongoing threat posed by the Coronavirus, two local government offices announced changes in how they plan to operate going forward.

NELSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office announced that it will reduce its office hours effective immediately.

The office will be open regular hours on Tuesday and Thursday only — the office will be closed on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The office will continue to collect property taxes and offer the usual services on the days it is open. The office staff will be taking additional protective measures as deemed necessary.

Taxpayers have the option to using the secure dropbox next to the sheriff’s office door for their tax payments at any time. Taxpayers also have the option of mailing their property tax payments to the sheriff’s office. All payments must be postmarked by April 15, 2020 and may be mailed to: Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, 210 Plaza Dr., Bardstown.

Sheriff’s office deputies will be following social distancing recommendations, using protective equipment and limiting close contact with members of the public.

Non-emergency calls may be handled by phone; deputies will still respond to emergency calls and plan to continue patrols in the county.

NELSON COUNTY PVA. Nelson County PVA Barbara Tichenor’s office currently plans to remain open its usual hours. However, individuals seeking the PVA office assistance are asked to call the office by phone, (502) 348-1810, or email, barbarab.tichenor@ky.gov., and avoid personally visiting their office in Courthouse Annex.

