Nelson County Clerk’s office to close due to threat of spreading Coronavirus

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, March 16, 2020 — Nelson County Clerk Jeanette Hall Sidebottom announced this afternoon that her office will close and remain closed for the immediate future due to precautions the office is taking to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

JEANETTE HALL SIDEBOTTOM

Sidebottom said customers seeking to renew their vehicle tags can do so online or by mail. Other services offered by the clerk’s office may be available via the clerk’s website, www.nelsoncountyclerk.com.

RESTAURANTS, BARS AFFECTED. As of 5 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, all bars and restaurants with dine-in areas will be closed. Restaurants may offer pickup and drive-thru service during this shutdown.

Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order is aimed at preventing people from congregating in sizeable groups in hopes of reducing the possible spread of the Coronavirus.

CATHOLIC MASSES SUSPENDED. Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz announced earlier Monday a call for all priests in the archdiocese to suspend public Mass services immediately due to concern that the services could help spread the Coronavirus.

Kurtz said his office will provide guidance on how priests should handle funerals, weddings and social outreach to parishioners during this time.

