Mayor declares state of emergency; primary election delayed until June 23rd

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, March 16, 2020 — Bardstown Mayor Dick Heaton has declared state of local emergency in the city of Bardstown.

The declaration launches the local emergency operations plan, and requires the city and its departments to coordinate and cooperate with the local Emergency Management Agency, as well as the Lincoln Trail Health Department and state and federal agencies as requested.

The declaration allows the mayor to waive formal procedures for contracts, hiring employees, equipment rental and appropriation and expenditure of city funds as required during the emergency.

PRIMARY POSTPONED. The primary election scheduled for Tuesday, May 19, 2020, has been postponed to Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

The change came about following a recommendation from Secretary of State Michael Adams, who recommended delaying the election be delayed by five weeks.

Under state law, the governor and secretary of state must jointly agree to postpone elections — and Beshear announced he agreed Monday evening.

Adams said there are many factors that could complicate the primaries including crowding at polling locations and a possible lack of poll workers given the restrictions in the wake of precautions recommended for the Coronavirus.

DINING ROOMS CLOSED. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear Monday ordered all bars and restaurants in the state to close to dining in by 5 p.m.

“We are to the point now where this is a step we have to take. I want to thank everyone that stepped up and did this voluntarily,” Beshear said during a Monday press conference.

Restaurants are allowed to do take-out, drive-through and delivery orders if they wish.

By Monday afternoon, many Bardstown restaurants had posted notice of the closure of their dining rooms, and referred customers to their drive-through windows. Some noted their drive-in windows were open on their storefront signage.

Mammy’s Kitchen posted on social media that they restaurant will offer home delivery, carryout and curbside food service options until further notice. The restaurant had its menus posted on social media and invited food orders.

Other local restaurants are posting updates on their operations and hours on their social media pages.

