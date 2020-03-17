Posted by admin

Coronavirus cases total 22; state eliminates unemployment claim period

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, March 16, 2020 — According to the Lincoln Trail Health Department, there are currently 22 cases of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Kentucky.

There are six cases in Harrison County; seven cases in Jefferson County; five in Fayette County; and one case each in Bourbon, Clark, Nelson, and Montgomery counties.

UPDATED STATE GUIDANCE. The latest information via the Lincoln Trail Health Department include:

• Gov. Andy Beshear issued an Executive Order at 5 p.m. Monday to close all bars and in-house services at local restaurants. This does not include restaurant drive thru, curbside, takeout, or delivery services.

• Employees who are unemployed as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak can apply for unemployment. The waiting period and work search requirements have been waived.

• The state capitol will be closed to non-essential personnel.

• The time to reapply for an expiring driver’s license has been extended to 90 days.

• All childcare centers are required to close by end of day Friday.

• Kentucky hospitals are to cease all elective surgeries as of Wednesday, March 18th in order to ensure medical capacity for an increased in COVID-19 cases.

• State-in person services are closed.

• A request has been submitted to the Small Business Association to receive a Disaster Designation. This will allow small businesses to obtain loans to assist with the impact of COVID-19 on the establishments.

• Kentucky’s primary election has been postponed to June 23rd.

FEEDING SCHOOL-AGE CHILDREN. Due to the closure of schools and many community organizations, individuals may find a need for additional resources to meet basic needs. Partner agencies such as Feeding America are working to ensure barriers are removed that would hinder access to needed resources. Steps Feeding America are taking include the following:

• Prepacked boxes of USDA, non-perishable food items from The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) will be distributed weekly along with the BackPack bags to families with school-age children. Together with Hardin County Schools, a two-week delivery plan for the BackPack program is being coordinated, and delivery details are being worked out at this time. BackPack Program coordinators in the other counties are being contacted to also help distribute an additional box of supplemental food to their families.

• Additional TEFAP food items, such as protein, dairy and fresh produce, will be distributed along with the monthly distribution of USDA Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) for those who are age 60 and over and meet low-income guidelines.

CONTINUE PREVENTIVE MEASURES. It is imperative that the public continues to follow community and personal preventive measures such as social distancing (6 feet apart) and limiting participation in all gathering of more than 10 people.

Implement environmental surface cleaning measures at home and work. Ensure that frequently touched surfaces and objects (e.g. doorknobs, toys, desks, computer keys) are wiped down often.

Avoid contact with individuals who are sick or stay home if you are sick. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water is not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Do not shake hands.

COVID-19 HOTLINE. If you have questions related to the Coronavirus or preventive measures, do not call your local county health department. Insteadd, you are asked to call the Kentucky Public Health Hotline, 1-800-722-5725.

