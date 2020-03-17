Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, March 16, 2020
Monday, March 16, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Earl Ramahn Mason, 39, Bloomfield, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetaimine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; no operators license; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; no insurance; probation violation (For felony offense). Bond is $1,000.
Chad Jackson Mattingly, 47, Loretto, possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $50,445.
Jessica Lynn Saunders, 25, Shepherdsville, burglary, second-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition — automobile, $500 or more but under $10,000. Bond is $20,000.
Christopher Garret Phillips, 35, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition — shoplifting under $500 (2 counts); disorderly conduct, second-degree; failure to appear. Bond is $340.
Adam James Zimonja, 38, Jackson, Mich., disorderly conduct, second-degree; criminal trespassing, second-degree. No bond listed.
-30-