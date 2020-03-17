Posted by admin

Obituary: Edgar Thomas ‘Tommy’ Biven, 80, Cox’s Creek

Edgar Thomas “Tommy” Biven, 80, of Cox’s Creek, died Saturday, March 14, 2020 at his home. He was a native of Bullitt County and a retired employee of Jeff Boat, where he worked for more than 40 years. He was a member of Teamsters Local 89 and Riverview Baptist Church.

EDGAR THOMAS “TOMMY” BIVEN

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Thelma Pearl Satterly Biven.

He is survived by his loving wife of more than 55 years, Jessie Smith Biven; two daughters, Kimberly Dawn Nalley (Bobby) and Robin Renee Casey (Michael); one sister, Beatrice Snellen; one brother, James Biven; one granddaughter, Amber Johnson (Adam); two stepgranddaughters, Dee Dee Fulkerson (Mikey) and Brittany Nalley (Richard); three grandsons, Ronnie Fick (Pammy), Shawn Fick (Shelby), and Cory Casey (Lindsey); three great-grandchildren, Paxton Fick, Adelynn Casey, and Cole Johnson; four stepgreat-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Madison, Brianna, and Andrew.

The funeral was 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Riverview Baptist Church with burial to follow in Riverview Cemetery.

Memorial donations are suggested to the church’s building fund.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mt. Washington is in charge of arrangements.

-30-