Obituary: Kenneth Michael ‘Mike’ Wheatley, 63, Boston

Kenneth Michael “Mike” Wheatley, 63, of Boston, died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville. He was born Aug. 13, 1956, in Louisville. He was a member of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Joan Wheatley; and one sister, Donna Wheatley.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Wheatley of Boston; one son, Glenn (Heather) Wheatley of Louisville; three sisters, Joan (Mike) Travers, Lisa (John) Taylor, and Diana (David) Bratcher; one brother, Paul A. (Diane) Wheatley; three grandchildren, Taylor Wheatley, Zachary Wheatley, and Sarah Wheatley; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

Cremation was chosen with a memorial service and visitation at a later date.

Memorial contributions may go to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

