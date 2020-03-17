Posted by admin

Obituary: Eddie Dwayne Waldridge, 57, Taylorsville

Eddie Dwayne Waldridge, 57, of Taylorsville, died Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born Sept. 15, 1962, in Bardstown to the late Eddie Cleo and Vena Helen Goodlett Waldridge. He was an employee of American Fuji Seal and was a member of Taylorsville Church of God of Prophecy. He was a loving husband, dad, brother and grandfather, loved God and teaching Sunday school, and loved playing ball and hunting.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa Waldridge Conner; two sons, Nick (Jennifer) Waldridge, and Brian (Taylor) Waldridge, both of Taylorsville; one his sister, Paula (Mark) Swan of Taylorsville; one brother, Troy Waldridge of Taylorsville; three grandchildren, Parker, Joslyn and Brynlee; two nieces, Stephanie McDowell and Carrie Kapka; two nephews, Scotty Drury and Richie Drury; and many loving cousins.

The memorial service is 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Pastor David Nichols Jr. officiating.

Visitation is 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the funeral home.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home of Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.

